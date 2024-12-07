Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite rumors, tutor 'Khan Sir' was not arrested but escorted by police after meeting BPSC exam protesters in Patna.

Khan Sir voluntarily went to the police station

BPSC exam row: Was tutor 'Khan Sir' arrested? Police clarify

By Chanshimla Varah 03:48 pm Dec 07, 202403:48 pm

What's the story The Bihar Police has denied rumors on social media about the arrest of popular tutor and YouTuber, Khan Sir. The police said Khan Sir had voluntarily gone to a police station to show solidarity with protesters arrested during an unauthorized protest near the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office. Anu Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sachiwalay-1, has threatened legal action against the social media handle 'Khan Global Studies' for spreading false information about his arrest.

Station visit

Khan Sir's visit to police station and subsequent events

Khan Sir had gone to the Gardani Bagh police station after meeting protesters sitting on a dharna on Friday evening. He was neither detained nor arrested, as rumors suggested, but was escorted to his car parked near Atal Path by police personnel. Kumari said, "He was repeatedly asked to leave the police station... he requested personnel of the Gardani Bagh police station to drop him in a police vehicle near his car parked near Atal Path."

Protest details

BPSC aspirants' protest and Khan Sir's support

The protests intensified after police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a huge crowd of aspirants outside the BPSC office in Patna. The protesters were demanding the cancellation of the "normalization of marks" process and for the exam to be held in a "one shift, one paper" format. The normalization process is a statistical method to equalize scores from exams held across multiple shifts.

Action and demands

Police action against protesters and Khan Sir's demands

On Friday, Khan Sir demanded a formal statement be issued by the BPSC chairman clarifying the cancelation of the normalization process and sought an extension of the exam date due to technical application issues faced by many aspirants. The BPSC, however, stuck to its guns and said no changes would be made to the examination process, reiterating it would be held as scheduled on December 13 at 925 centers across Bihar.