A 25-year-old model from Mumbai, who worked in the film industry, tragically lost her life in a road accident in Bandra.

The dumper driver involved in the collision fled the scene, prompting police to seize the vehicle and launch an investigation.

Authorities are now using CCTV footage to identify the driver, who faces charges under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

Model loses life in Mumbai hit-and-run

Mumbai: 25-year-old model killed in Bandra road accident; driver absconds

By Isha Sharma 03:44 pm Dec 07, 202403:44 pm

What's the story A 25-year-old model, Shivani Singh, was killed in a road accident in Bandra West, Mumbai on Thursday evening. The accident happened around 8:00pm when a dumper hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion on with her friend at Kalantri Square on Ambedkar Road. The impact threw both riders off their bike and Singh was run over by the dumper. She suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Investigation underway

Police launch investigation into fatal accident

The dumper driver fled the spot immediately after the collision. The police have since seized the vehicle and are on the lookout for him. A police officer confirmed that "the deceased's friend was wearing a helmet, and preliminary inquiries did not show any signs of intoxication." Eyewitnesses reported Singh's friend failed to signal while making a turn, which may have contributed to this tragic event.

Legal proceedings

FIR registered against absconding dumper driver

The police have registered an FIR against the dumper driver under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as of Thursday. The investigation is underway, with authorities scanning CCTV footage to identify and nab the driver. Singh was a Malad West resident and worked in the film industry.