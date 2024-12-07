Mumbai: 25-year-old model killed in Bandra road accident; driver absconds
A 25-year-old model, Shivani Singh, was killed in a road accident in Bandra West, Mumbai on Thursday evening. The accident happened around 8:00pm when a dumper hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion on with her friend at Kalantri Square on Ambedkar Road. The impact threw both riders off their bike and Singh was run over by the dumper. She suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.
Police launch investigation into fatal accident
The dumper driver fled the spot immediately after the collision. The police have since seized the vehicle and are on the lookout for him. A police officer confirmed that "the deceased's friend was wearing a helmet, and preliminary inquiries did not show any signs of intoxication." Eyewitnesses reported Singh's friend failed to signal while making a turn, which may have contributed to this tragic event.
FIR registered against absconding dumper driver
The police have registered an FIR against the dumper driver under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as of Thursday. The investigation is underway, with authorities scanning CCTV footage to identify and nab the driver. Singh was a Malad West resident and worked in the film industry.