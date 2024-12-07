Summarize Simplifying... In short A man named Kumar was arrested for extorting ₹2.57 crore and a luxury car from his girlfriend using intimate videos as leverage.

The victim, under pressure, transferred money from her grandmother's account, gave cash, and even bought expensive items for Kumar.

The couple met in boarding school

Using intimate videos, man extorts ₹2.5cr, luxury car from girlfriend

By Snehil Singh 01:04 pm Dec 07, 202401:04 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old Bengaluru woman was blackmailed by her boyfriend, Mohan Kumar, into giving away ₹2.5 crore and a luxury car. The accused used intimate videos of the couple to extort money from her, according to NDTV. The couple, who met in boarding school and reconnected years later, were reportedly in love when the extortion happened. Kumar had initially claimed the videos were for personal use only.

Extortion details

Victim transfers large sums, luxury items to accused

Under duress, the victim transferred ₹1.25 crore from her grandmother's account to Kumar's specified accounts. She also handed over ₹1.32 crore in cash at different times. The demands went beyond money as Kumar sought expensive watches, jewelry, and even a luxury car. He even had funds transferred into his father's account on several occasions.

Legal action

Accused arrested after victim reports to police

Kumar hid his face in some of the videos before using them to blackmail the victim, the report said. Unable to bear the blackmail that went on for months, the woman approached police and reported Kumar. This led to his immediate arrest. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand described the crime as "well-planned" and confirmed that "the accused extorted ₹2.57 crore, of which ₹80 lakh has been recovered."