Director Ashwini Dhir's 18-year-old son dies in car accident
In a tragic incident, Bollywood director Ashwini Dhir's 18-year-old son, Jalaj Dhir, died in a car accident in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The fatal crash, which happened in the early hours of November 23, also claimed the life of his friend Sarthak Kaushik (18). The vehicle was reportedly speeding and driven by an intoxicated friend when it hit a divider. Two other occupants, including the driver, survived with minor injuries.
The car was reportedly speeding at 120-150km/h
Per reports, the car was speeding at 120-150km/h when it crashed into a divider between the service road and the bridge in Vile Parle. While Jalaj and Kaushik succumbed to their injuries, their friend Jimmy informed the police about the incident. The driver, Sahil Mendha (18), was later arrested by authorities. Reportedly, Mendha lost control of the vehicle near the Sahara Star Hotel, where he got confused about whether to take the bridge or not.
Jalaj was rushed to the hospital but declared dead
After the accident, Jalaj was rushed to a trauma hospital in Jogeshwari East by Jimmy with the help of two bystanders. He was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Mendha took Kaushik to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West where he too was pronounced dead upon examination. Both Jalaj and Kaushik were in the rear seat.
Jalaj's last moments before the fatal accident
Before the tragic incident, Jalaj and his friends were at his residence in Goregaon East. They played video games till 3:30am and then decided to go for a drive. The group stopped at Sidgi in Bandra for dinner before continuing their journey around 4:10am. It was during this drive that the fatal accident happened.