The cast sees familiar faces like Lee, Wi Ha-jun, and Lee Byung-hun, along with fresh additions.

'Squid Game' trailer: Player 456 returns to end the game

By Tanvi Gupta 10:25 am Nov 27, 202410:25 am

What's the story Netflix has dropped a fresh trailer for the second season of its global phenomenon, Squid Game. The highly-anticipated season of the hit K-drama, which premieres on December 26, teases a new set of horrifying challenges in the deadly competition. Lee Jung-jae returns as Player 456 (Seong Gi-hun), who reenters the gruesome game with a mission to end Squid Game and save lives.

Plot details

'Squid Game' S02: New challenges and familiar faces

The official synopsis reveals that three years after winning the game, Player 456 gives up on his plans to move to the US and returns with renewed resolve. He dives back into the mysterious survival game—starting another life-or-death contest with new players competing for the prize of KRW45.6B (approx. $38.3 million). The trailer sees him trying to lead other contestants through a deadly round of Red Light, Green Light but his pleas fall on deaf ears as bullets start flying.

New games

A glimpse into deadly new challenges

The trailer for Squid Game S02 gives a sneak peek of Player 456 and his friends fighting against the guards and trying to survive new, deadly challenges. It shows several disturbing scenes, from frantic fights against the masked guards to the introduction of sinister games that raise the stakes. The series is written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directs and executive produces it, with Kim Ji-yeon as an EP.

Cast details

Returning cast and new additions

The second season of Squid Game sees Lee join returning cast members Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho and Lee Byung-hun as the enigmatic Front Man. Other returning actors include Gong Yoo, while new cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun (aka T.O.P), Roh Jae-won (aka Jay Won), Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Series achievements

'Squid Game's record-breaking success and future plans

Since its 2021 premiere, Squid Game has dominated Netflix history as the most-watched show with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, or roughly 265 million views per Netflix's all-time top TV chart. The first season bagged 17 Emmy nominations, winning six, including one for Best Actor in a Drama for Lee and another for Best Guest Actress in a Drama for Lee You-mi. Squid Game has been confirmed for a third and final season.