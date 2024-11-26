Summarize Simplifying... In short At just 12, Rotawan's testimony helped convict 26/11 attacker Kasab, despite her own injuries from the attack.

Now, still suffering from physical and emotional scars, she advocates against terrorism and fights for victims' rights.

Post-attack, she graduated and received compensation from the government, but continues to seek housing under an Economically Weaker Section scheme. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rotawan was just nine years old at the time of the attack

How 12-year-old 26/11 survivor's testimony helped in Kasab's conviction

By Snehil Singh 07:08 pm Nov 26, 202407:08 pm

What's the story Devika Rotawan, who was just nine years old when the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks took place, was instrumental in convicting Ajmal Kasab—the only terrorist caught alive. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists carried out a deadly attack on Mumbai, killing 166 people and injuring many others. Rotawan was one of the injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where she was shot in the leg.

Witness account

Rotawan's harrowing experience and crucial testimony

Rotawan, her brother, and father had just reached CSMT from Bandra when a bomb blast was followed by indiscriminate gunfire. She was first treated at St George's Hospital and later shifted to JJ Hospital for surgery to remove the bullet stuck in her leg. Despite her tender age, Rotawan identified Kasab in court, greatly aiding his conviction. "I wanted to kill him, but I was just nine," she said.

Enduring impact

Rotawan's ongoing struggle and advocacy against terrorism

Sixteen years after the attack, Rotawan still suffers from physical pain due to her injuries and emotional scars from that fateful night. "I still feel pain in my leg, and sometimes it swells during the winter," she said. Despite her struggles, she stands up for victims and calls for an end to terrorism, stressing that "terrorism should be eradicated."

Current status

Rotawan's life post-attack and compensation received

Rotawan has since graduated and lives in Bandra East. The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to sensitively look into her plea for housing under an Economically Weaker Section scheme. She was given an initial compensation of ₹3.26 lakh like other survivors and an additional ₹10 lakh for medical treatment from former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.