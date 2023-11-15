J&K: 38 dead, many injured as bus plunges into gorge

By Prateek Talukdar 02:30 pm Nov 15, 202302:30 pm

At least 38 passengers died as a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

At least 38 passengers reportedly died after the bus they were traveling in veered off the road and fell into a deep slope in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. Reports said the death toll could rise further. The bus going from Kishtwar to Jammu was ferrying 55 passengers, and the accident took place near Assar's Trungal area, Hindustan Times reported.

PM Modi announces ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those deceased in the bus accident. He announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The injured were shifted to Doda's Government Medical College and Kishtwar's District Hospital; many are reportedly crictical.

Injured receiving treatment at GMC Doda