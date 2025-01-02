One person died in the stampede

'Pushpa 2' stampede: NHRC demands detailed report within 4 weeks

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:42 pm Jan 02, 202505:42 pm

What's the story The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Commissioner of Police in Telangana over the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The request comes after advocate Rama Rao Immaneni filed a complaint at the Telangana High Court. The December 4 incident claimed the life of a woman and injured her young boy.

Investigation underway

NHRC has given 4 weeks' time

As per The New Indian Express, the NHRC has directed the Telangana Commissioner of Police to inquire into the allegations leveled in Immaneni's complaint. The commission said, "A copy of the complaint is to be transmitted to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to have the allegations inquired into by a senior-ranking police officer, ensure the needful action, and submit a detailed action-taken report to the Commission within four weeks."

Legal protection

Telangana High Court's stance on 'Pushpa 2' producers' arrest

In a related development, the Telangana High Court barred the police from arresting Pushpa 2: The Rule producers Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar and Yerneni Naveen. The decision came after the producers approached the court seeking legal relief. Their counsel argued that they had taken "all reasonable steps, including notifying the authorities" and hence should not be held accountable for the incident.

Legal proceedings

Arjun's arrest and interim bail in 'Pushpa 2' case

Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the stampede case but was released on interim bail a day later. The police also detained the theater management and security, holding them responsible for the incident. They alleged the necessary permissions weren't taken before their visit. The prosecution maintained overcrowding and commotion led to the tragedy, while the defense argued all reasonable precautions were taken by the producers. Arjun's bail hearing is set for Friday.