'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede: Telangana Police to challenge Allu's bail

By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm Dec 17, 202405:31 pm

What's the story The Telangana Police is reportedly preparing to challenge the bail given to actor Allu Arjun in the Supreme Court, according to CNN-News18. The actor was arrested and subsequently released on bail after a fatal incident at Sandhya Theatre during the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A woman named Revathi tragically lost her life and her son Tej was critically injured when a gate collapsed amid a crowd surge.

Legal proceedings

Arjun's arrest and interim bail details

Arjun was arrested from his home on December 13 and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. Although he was granted an interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000, he spent a night in jail due to delays in paperwork. The actor was finally released on December 14 and returned home to his wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan.

Actor's response

Arjun's statement on not visiting the injured child

Recently, Arjun had explained his absence from the hospital where Tej is being treated. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time." He also expressed commitment to addressing their medical and family needs.

Public statement

Arjun's public address and political reactions

Upon his release, Arjun spoke to the media and fans outside his Jubilee Hills home. He assured them of his well-being and cooperation with the law, expressing regret over the tragic incident. His arrest triggered a flurry of political reactions, with parties like BJP and BRS slamming the ruling Congress in Telangana for their treatment of the star. However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended the legal proceedings saying, "The law is equal for everyone."