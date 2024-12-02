Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek is selling jerseys, including autographed ones, to support families, including his own, burdened by cancer treatment costs.

Despite his own cancer diagnosis, Van Der Beek remains hopeful and is using his platform to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the US, but advances in medical technology offer hope to those affected.

James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer

'Dawson's Creek's James Van sells merch for cancer treatment

By Tanvi Gupta 01:39 pm Dec 02, 202401:39 pm

What's the story James Van Der Beek, who starred in the 1999 film Varsity Blues, is selling Varsity Blues merchandise to pay for his colorectal cancer treatment. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that he is selling football jerseys with his character's name, Jonathan "Mox" Moxon, on it. In a series of promotional images, he can be seen wearing the jersey and posing with a football.

Fundraising initiative

Van der Beek's jerseys will help families affected by cancer

Van Der Beek is selling two kinds of jerseys: a regular replica for a reported $40 and an autographed one for $80. He announced that 100% of his net proceeds from the sale would go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer, including his own. The actor revealed his diagnosis earlier in November after an unnamed tabloid threatened to release the news.

Positive outlook

Actor's optimism despite cancer diagnosis and financial strain

Amid his health struggles, Van Der Beek has remained positive. He told PEOPLE that he was "cautiously optimistic" and in a place of healing. On Thanksgiving, he was thankful for the support he received from friends and his new relationship with his body. The actor will also appear on Fox's The Real Full Monty later this month to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

Medical jargon

Colorectal cancer: What is it and its implications

Colorectal cancer, which starts in the colon or rectum, is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women in the US. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly one in 23 men and one in 25 women will be diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime. Despite these shocking numbers, advances in medical technology and treatments offer hope to those suffering from this disease.