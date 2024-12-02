'Dawson's Creek's James Van sells merch for cancer treatment
James Van Der Beek, who starred in the 1999 film Varsity Blues, is selling Varsity Blues merchandise to pay for his colorectal cancer treatment. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that he is selling football jerseys with his character's name, Jonathan "Mox" Moxon, on it. In a series of promotional images, he can be seen wearing the jersey and posing with a football.
Van der Beek's jerseys will help families affected by cancer
Van Der Beek is selling two kinds of jerseys: a regular replica for a reported $40 and an autographed one for $80. He announced that 100% of his net proceeds from the sale would go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer, including his own. The actor revealed his diagnosis earlier in November after an unnamed tabloid threatened to release the news.
Actor's optimism despite cancer diagnosis and financial strain
Amid his health struggles, Van Der Beek has remained positive. He told PEOPLE that he was "cautiously optimistic" and in a place of healing. On Thanksgiving, he was thankful for the support he received from friends and his new relationship with his body. The actor will also appear on Fox's The Real Full Monty later this month to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.
Colorectal cancer: What is it and its implications
Colorectal cancer, which starts in the colon or rectum, is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women in the US. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly one in 23 men and one in 25 women will be diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime. Despite these shocking numbers, advances in medical technology and treatments offer hope to those suffering from this disease.