Polls are a great way to engage with followers

How to create a poll on Instagram Stories

Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, boasting over a billion users across the globe. Among its many features, the option to create polls in Instagram Stories provides an interactive way for users to engage with their followers. It lets you ask questions and get responses from your audience, making it an ideal tool for collecting opinions or showcasing products without being too promotional. Let's have a look at how to use polls.

Process

Step-by-step guide to creating a poll

Creating a poll on Instagram Stories is pretty simple. First, create a new Instagram Story by tapping the "+" icon and sliding over to "Story." Next, tap the sticker icon at the top (it's square with a smiley). Then, select the "poll" sticker icon. After this, fill in your question for the poll and edit your answer options. Finally, tap "Your Story" or "Send To >" to share your poll on your Stories.

Results

Viewing the results of your poll

To see the results of your poll, just view your own Story and tap the "Seen by" button in the lower left corner. This will let you see how many viewers you've had on your Story as well as who voted on your poll, and how many votes each answer option got. If you want to share these results with others, there's a "Share Results" button that lets you easily post the outcomes onto your Instagram Stories.

Ideas

Poll ideas to engage your followers

Instagram polls can be used in a number of ways to engage followers. One of the most popular formats is the 'this or that' poll, where you give users two options and ask them to choose their preference. For instance, you can ask "Which interior design style do you prefer? Modern or bohemian?" or "Choose your ice cream flavor! Chocolate or vanilla?" Another common poll is a simple 'yes or no' question about a specific topic, product, or content preference.