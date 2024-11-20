Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, now has a memory feature that allows users to share personal interests and preferences, enhancing interaction through customized responses.

Users can control their data, with options to view, edit, or delete information from the "Saved Info" page.

Google's AI chatbot Gemini gets memory feature: How it works

By Mudit Dube 11:58 am Nov 20, 202411:58 am

What's the story Google has added a new capability to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini. The update, which is available to Gemini Advanced subscribers at the moment, allows the AI to "remember" user-specific details like interests and personal preferences. The improvement is aimed at helping Gemini tailor its responses according to individual user needs, according to the latest release notes from Google.

User interaction

How does the new feature work?

The revamped Gemini also lets you share information about your interests, work, hobbies, or aspirations while conversing. You can also enter relevant personal information on the bot's "Saved Info" page. For instance, you can mention preferences like vegetarian recipes or reveal your profession. This feature is designed to improve user interaction by customizing responses according to saved information.

Data management

User control over stored information

Along with this, Google has also given users the option to control the data collected by Gemini. From the "Saved Info" page, you can view, edit, or delete any information that the bot has collected. Plus, Gemini will also show when it uses this stored information in its responses. This way, you'll know what's going on and have control over your data.

Subscription details

Access and language availability of Gemini Advanced

Gemini Advanced can be accessed via a Google One AI Premium subscription. However, do note that this enhanced version of the chatbot is only available in English at the moment. This language limitation could affect its accessibility for non-English speaking users.