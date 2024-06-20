In brief Simplifying... In brief Google's Gemini API now features context caching, a tool that optimizes AI workflows by storing input tokens for future use.

This not only speeds up processing times but also reduces operational costs.

It offers substantial cost savings

Google's Gemini API introduces context caching to optimize AI workflows

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:50 am Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Google's Gemini API, a vital tool for AI developers, has recently launched a new facility called context caching. This innovative feature is aimed at streamlining AI workflows and lowering operational costs, by allowing developers to store frequently used input tokens in a dedicated cache. These tokens can then be referenced for requests subsequently, eliminating the requirement to repeatedly pass the same set of tokens to a model.

Benefits

A cost-effective solution for AI workflows

Context caching offers several significant benefits, including substantial cost savings. In standard AI workflows, developers often have to pass the same input tokens multiple times to a model, which can be expensive, especially when dealing with large volumes of data. By caching these tokens once and referring to them as per requirement, developers can lower the number of tokens sent to the model, thereby lowering the overall operational costs.

Workflow optimization

Enhanced performance and efficiency

Context caching can also enhance latency and performance. When input tokens are cached, subsequent requests which reference those tokens can be processed faster, as the model does not need to process the same tokens repeatedly. This results in faster response times and a more efficient AI workflow, especially when dealing with complex and data-intensive tasks. Context caching is highly beneficial in scenarios, where a substantial initial context is referenced repeatedly by shorter requests.

Developer control

Fine-grained control over caching mechanism

The process of context caching in the Gemini API is straightforward, and allows developers fine-tuned control over the caching mechanism. Developers can choose how long they want the cached tokens to persist before being automatically deleted. This duration is known as the time to live (TTL). The TTL plays a crucial role in determining the cost of caching; longer TTLs result in higher costs as cached tokens occupy storage space for extended periods.

Cost management

Balancing token count and caching costs

The price of caching also depends on the size of the input tokens that are being cached. The Gemini API charges depending on the number of tokens stored in the cache, so developers have to be mindful of the token count when deciding what content to cache. Striking a balance between caching frequently used tokens and avoiding unnecessary caching of rarely accessed content is essential.

Usage

Context caching support and utilization

Gemini API supports context caching for Gemini 1.5 Pro as well as Gemini 1.5 Flash models. This offers flexibility for developers working with different model variants. To use context caching, developers need to install a Gemini SDK, and configure an API key. The process involves uploading the content to be cached, making a cache with a specified TTL, and generating a Generative Model that uses the created cache.