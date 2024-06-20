In brief Simplifying... In brief NASA is planning to launch a toaster-sized artificial star, named Landolt, in 2029 to enhance the precision of ground-based telescopes.

By comparing the known brightness of Landolt with distant stars, astronomers can improve the accuracy of stellar brightness measurements by over ten times.

This mission will not only help in understanding the universe's expansion rate and dark energy but also revolutionize the way we calibrate our telescopes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The artificial star is part of the space agency's $19.5 million Landolt mission

NASA plans to launch toaster-sized 'star' to study the universe

By Akash Pandey 10:18 am Jun 20, 202410:18 am

What's the story NASA is gearing up to launch an artificial star, around the size of a toaster and equipped with eight lasers, into space. This is part of the space agency's $19.5 million Landolt mission, aimed at enabling scientists to obtain more precise measurements of real stars, and potentially aid in the study of dark energy. The artificial star will imitate celestial objects like stars and supernovas, by beaming lasers straight into instruments back on Earth.

Scientific usage

Artificial star to enhance stellar brightness measurements

According to David Ciardi, Deputy Director of NASA Exoplanet Science Institute and Caltech astronomer, the Landolt mission will significantly improve the accuracy of stellar brightness measurements. He stated that "Landolt will enable an improvement in those measurements by more than a factor of ten." The artificial star's known brightness will be compared with its much distant counterparts, to create new stellar brightness catalogs.

Research goals

Landolt mission to probe universe's expansion and dark energy

The study of distant stars' brightness could help researchers understand the universe's rate of expansion, and shed light on dark energy. The artificial star, while invisible to the naked eye, can be seen via a telescope. The spacecraft is scheduled to be launched in 2029, and will orbit the planet at a synchronous orbit of 35,785km, in order to remain stationary over a single point on Earth.

Mission impact

Improving the precision of ground-based telescopes

The Landolt mission's primary goal is to enhance the precision of ground-based telescopes. The artificial star satellite will function as a new calibration technique, permitting astronomers to fine-tune their telescopes and other instruments in observatories. This will enable them to take more accurate measurements of real celestial objects, thereby increasing our understanding of the universe.