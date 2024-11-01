Google pushes new ChromeOS update to boost productivity
Google has begun rolling out its latest ChromeOS 130 update, bringing a host of new features such as Quick Insert, Focus Mode, and Welcome Recap. The update also brings exclusive enhancements for Chromebook Plus models with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These include an AI-powered recorder app, enhanced microphone and camera effects, and Gemini AI tools such as "help me read" summaries.
Quick insert lets you add emojis, GIFs
With the ChromeOS 130 update, the Quick Insert feature lets you easily add emojis, GIFs, or Drive links. It can be accessed through the launcher or by hitting the Google button and 'f' on your keyboard. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the first device to swap the launcher key with a new button that activates Quick Insert with a single press.
Focus mode to minimize distractions
The new Focus Mode in the ChromeOS 130 update is aimed at reducing distractions during work hours. It lets users turn on a 'do not disturb' setting and schedule time for focused work. The feature, as the name suggests, is all about boosting productivity by limiting interruptions and letting users focus on their work more closely. To use Focus, go to Quick Settings > Focus.
Welcome Recap: A new tool for seamless workflow
The Welcome Recap is another major highlight of the ChromeOS 130 update. It is an opt-in tool that gives a recap of your latest activities, allowing you to quickly reopen apps and tabs. The feature is designed to make your workflow smoother by allowing you to get back to work quickly after a break or interruption. To enable it, select Settings > System Preferences > Startup > Welcome Recap, and ensure "Ask every time" is chosen for your device.