Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has announced that it will release Android 16 in Q2 of 2025, earlier than its usual Q3 release, to align with device launches and ensure more devices get the latest Android version sooner.

This accelerated schedule, a response to recent flagship devices launching with outdated Android versions, also aims to facilitate faster updates and feature delivery.

A minor update with additional features and security patches is planned for Q4 of 2025.

Android 16 is coming in the first half of 2025

Why Google will release Android 16 much earlier than usual

By Akash Pandey 01:11 pm Nov 01, 202401:11 pm

What's the story In a major departure from its release schedule, Google has announced the upcoming Android 16 will be coming out much sooner than expected. The tech giant plans to release the new version of its operating system in the summer of 2025, much earlier than its typical release. The shift is aimed at ensuring more devices are running the latest Android version next year.

Release confirmation

It will be available before June-end

In a post on its developer blog, Google confirmed that Android 16 will be released in Q2 of 2025, instead of the usual Q3. This means the new version will be available before the end of June. The company said the change is intended to "better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner."

Schedule impact

Impact of the new release schedule

The new release schedule for Android 16 comes after several recent flagship launches, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, and Google's own Pixel 9 series devices, were shipped with last year's Android 14 as the company delayed the release of Android 15. With Android 16 releasing early, such scenarios should be avoided in the future.

Update commitment

Google's commitment to faster updates

By speeding up its development process, Google hopes to make it easier for manufacturers to adopt the latest Android version. This way, they can deliver new features to customers faster than ever. Google also plans to roll out a minor update for Android 16 in Q4 of 2025, introducing more features, bug fixes, and security patches.