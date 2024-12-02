Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi is set to watch 'The Sabarmati Report', a film directed by Dheeraj Sarna featuring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna.

The movie, which depicts the real-life incidents leading to the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, has been praised by BJP leaders and granted tax exemption in seven BJP-ruled states.

The film is seen as a tribute to the 59 lives lost in the 2002 tragedy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi to attend 'The Sabarmati Report' screening

PM Modi to watch Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:30 pm Dec 02, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the recently released The Sabarmati Report on Monday at 4:00pm in Delhi's Balyogi Auditorium, reported ANI. The film—which stars Vikrant Massey in the lead—delves into the unfortunate 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Since its release on November 15, it has been a subject of intense debate among political leaders across the country. This comes on the same day that Massey announced his retirement from acting.

Film's impact

'The Sabarmati Report' received praise from PM Modi

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report also features Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The film showcases the real-life incidents that led to the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra—a watershed moment in India's history. Earlier, PM Modi—who was the Gujarat CM at the time—had backed the film on X/Twitter, writing, "It is good that this truth is coming out...A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period."

Political acclaim

BJP leaders lauded 'The Sabarmati Report' for its portrayal

The film has struck a chord with leaders of BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauded Massey's performance and announced the film will be tax-free in UP. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also praised the movie for its sensitive portrayal of the Godhra incident, calling it a tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy.

Information

'The Sabarmati Report' granted tax exemption in 7 states

Meanwhile, after watching the film with his cabinet colleagues and other officials, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that The Sabarmati Report will be exempted from entertainment tax across the state. Uttarakhand became the seventh BJP-ruled state to give the film this status after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.