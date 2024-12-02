Summarize Simplifying... In short Kavita Kaushik's recent comments about Salman Khan have sparked controversy, with fans recalling her previous statements from her Bigg Boss 14 days, where she claimed Khan was uninterested in her side of the story.

Critics have accused Kaushik of hypocrisy and using Khan's name to stay relevant.

By Tanvi Gupta 01:22 pm Dec 02, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Former television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Kavita Kaushik, recently ignited a debate with her remarks on actor Vivek Oberoi's success. Reacting to YouTuber Maxtern's post on Oberoi's alleged net worth of ₹1,200cr on X/Twitter, she wrote: "A superb actor, stood up for his woman, fought against the biggest speaking truth...but we as a country are charmed with Swag, dadagiri and roasting." Her comments prompted speculation that this was a subtle dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Kaushik's comment prompted fans and critics to dig up her past statements about Khan, especially from her Bigg Boss 14 days. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she alleged that Khan was "disinterested" in listening to her side of the story on the show. She said, "He doesn't listen. He is not interested. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah."

'Get over Salman': Netizens to Kaushik

However, netizens were quick to point out Kaushik's hypocrisy. One user commented, "You were quite a vamp in Bigg Boss and that's the truth. Get over Salman." Another added, "Barking here but when you were in front of him you were literally shivering." Some pointed out, "This is the image you made of yourself during BB14. Now out of BB, you are taking #SalmanKhan's name to stay relevant, again proving this tag, (sic)."

Kaushik's departure from television and future plans

Earlier this year, Kaushik had announced her exit from television as she was unhappy with its regressive content. She told Times Now, "There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. But now, the kind of content we're showing is really bad for the young generations to watch." Although she left mainstream television, she is keen on doing films/web series.