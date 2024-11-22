Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhanashree Verma, wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is set to make her Telugu film debut in a dance-based movie, aligning with her background as a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

The film, marking the directorial debut of Sasi Kumar Muthuluri, is currently being shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The release date is yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhanashree Verma to star in 'Akasham Dati Vastava'

Dhanashree, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, to debut in Telugu films

By Tanvi Gupta 12:43 pm Nov 22, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Dhanashree Verma, the wife of ace cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is said to be making her debut in the Telugu film industry. India Glitz was the first to report the news. Titled Akasham Dati Vastava, the film is being produced under Dil Raju's banner and will star choreographer Yash in the lead role. Verma is likely to have a pivotal role, which also features Malayalam actor Karthika Muralidharan.

Role details

Verma to play a significant role in 'Akasham Dati Vastava'

Per the report, the film is said to be dance-based, which is in line with Verma's forte. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that Verma agreed to be a part of the film after learning about her character's depth and the story as a whole. Verma has already started shooting for Akasham Dati Vastava in Mumbai, with the rest of the shoot to be held in Hyderabad.

Career transition

Verma's journey from social media to silver screen

Notably, the film also marks the directorial debut of Sasi Kumar Muthuluri. The release date for this much-anticipated project is yet to be announced. A trained classical Bharatnatyam dancer, Verma turned her focus to dance in 2018 by starting her own dance training and events institute. Verma married Chahal in 2020 and the couple has since taken social media by storm with their entertaining reels.