What's the story Following the blockbuster success of the Telugu-language superhero film Hanu-Man, director Prasanth Varma is set to release its sequel, Jai Hanuman. An impressive first poster, unveiled on Wednesday, revealed National Award-winner Rishab Shetty in the lead role as Hanuman and has already captivated fans. To note, Hanu-Man broke box office records with over ₹350 crore globally, making it 2024's second highest-grossing Telugu and South Indian film.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating the announcement of the film's lead actor. Shetty's casting follows the success of Kantara. In the poster, Shetty has an emotional and intense expression on his face as he devotionally holds an idol of Lord Ram. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a pre-look poster of the film was unveiled which showcased Lord Hanuman walking toward an ancient temple.

Jai Hanuman is the latest addition to Varma's Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU)—a franchise that has been enthralling audiences since the beginning. The film is being produced by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. The end credits of Hanu-Man hinted at a sequel, exciting fans. Jai Hanuman promises to revive the legends of Indian history and mythology, wrapped in a tale of bravery and valor. Meanwhile, the release date is yet to be announced.