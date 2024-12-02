Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" is making a splash with advance bookings in India crossing ₹30 crore, with the Telugu version leading the pack.

The film is also gaining international attention, with an estimated overseas collection of ₹70 crore.

However, it's not all smooth sailing as lead actor Arjun faces controversy for referring to his fans as an "Army", sparking an investigation by the Jawahar Nagar Police.

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 5

'Pushpa 2' advance booking crosses ₹30cr in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:04 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, has broken a new record in advance bookings in India. With four days remaining for its release on Thursday, December 5, the film's pre-release ticket sales have already crossed a whopping ₹30.88 crore for the opening day. The number highlights the humongous popularity of the sequel to last year's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

'Pushpa 2' advance booking: Regional breakdown and format popularity

The Telugu version of Pushpa 2 dominates advance bookings with ₹10.28 crore, followed by Hindi and Malayalam versions, which contributed ₹7.45 crore and ₹46.69 lakh respectively for 2D screenings. The film has also witnessed strong sales in IMAX 2D and 3D formats, further adding to these numbers. Regionally, Telangana leads with ticket sales worth ₹6.76 crore (₹9.38 crore with blocked seats included).

'Pushpa 2' ticket sales and global impact

Till now, Pushpa 2 has sold around 6.6 lakh tickets for 16,006 shows in India, raking in ₹21.49 crore in ticket sales. With blocked seats, the advance booking collections amount to a whopping ₹30.88 crore. Internationally, the film is making waves with advance bookings in the USA contributing to an estimated overseas collection of ₹70 crore. Early estimates suggest a worldwide opening-day gross of ₹303 crore, ₹233 crore of which is expected from the domestic market alone.

Controversy surrounds 'Pushpa 2' ahead of release

Meanwhile, the film has been caught in a controversy with lead actor Arjun. A Hyderabad-based environmentalist, Srinivas Goud, had filed a complaint against the star for calling his fans an "Army" during a promotional event. Goud argued the term "Army" has honorable significance and shouldn't be used lightly. The Jawahar Nagar Police are now investigating the matter.