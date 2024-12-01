Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2", the sequel to the action-packed saga of a laborer-turned-smuggler, is set to make a grand entrance with an expected collection of ₹300 crore on its opening day.

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 5

'Pushpa 2' expected to collect ₹300cr on opening day!

By Isha Sharma 11:09 am Dec 01, 202411:09 am

What's the story The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will hit the screens on December 5. According to early estimates, the movie may become the first Indian film to cross the ₹300 crore gross mark on its opening day at the global box office. A report on Sacnilk predicts an opening day gross collection of ₹233 crore alone from domestic markets.

Regional performance

'Pushpa 2' expected to dominate regional markets

Further breaking down the domestic collection, the report states that states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone are contributing an estimated ₹105 crore. The film is also expected to pull in a huge ₹20 crore from Karnataka, ₹15 crore from Tamil Nadu, and ₹8 crore from Kerala. It has also been predicted that the film will rake in an estimated ₹85 crore from the rest of India.

International impact

'Pushpa 2' to make a splash in overseas markets

The film's advance bookings in the USA have already witnessed a massive response, thus taking the overseas box office collection to an estimated ₹70 crore. This takes the film's worldwide total to an expected ₹303 crore. By choosing a Thursday release, the producers are reportedly looking to make the most of the film's solo opening day potential.

Plot continuation

'Pushpa 2' continues saga of laborer-turned-smuggler

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up from where the first one left off, following the story of Pushpa Raj, the laborer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, played by Arjun. The sequel promises a mix of high-octane action, emotional drama, and pan-Indian appeal. It is among the biggest releases of the year.