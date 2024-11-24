Trudeau calls officials 'criminals' for linking Modi to Nijjar's assassination
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slammed his national security officials for leaking classified information and twisting facts. His remarks came after The Globe and Mail reported a link between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the murder of Khalistani separatist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Speaking at a press conference in Brampton, Trudeau called these officials "criminals," adding they have always twisted stories in the media.
Canadian government denies allegations against Indian officials
The Globe and Mail's report indicated Canadian security agencies believed PM Modi was aware of violent schemes. The report also alleged that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were involved. However, these allegations were denied by Trudeau's intelligence adviser, Nathalie Drouin. "The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada," she clarified.
India dismisses allegations as 'absurd' and politically motivated
The allegations have further strained the already tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada. The tensions started after Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Nijjar in June 2023. India has denied the accusations, calling them "absurd" and politically motivated. The Ministry of External Affairs in India dismissed the recent claims as "ludicrous," with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeling them as "smear campaigns."
Diplomatic standoff escalates with expulsions and detentions
The row further escalated last month after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tied Indian agents to criminal activities in Canada. Both nations have since expelled senior diplomats. Canadian police also recently detained Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, a wanted Indian criminal connected to Nijjar. India accused Canada of providing a safe haven to those involved in terrorism against Indian interests. Meanwhile, Ottawa insists it has evidence linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder.