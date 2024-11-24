Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following allegations linking Indian Prime Minister Modi and other officials to criminal activities in Canada, including the assassination of Nijjar.

These claims, deemed "absurd" and politically motivated by India, have led to diplomatic expulsions and detentions, including the arrest of a wanted Indian criminal in Canada.

Amidst this, Canada maintains it has evidence of Indian government agents' involvement in Nijjar's murder, while India accuses Canada of harboring terrorists.

By Snehil Singh 10:18 am Nov 24, 202410:18 am

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slammed his national security officials for leaking classified information and twisting facts. His remarks came after The Globe and Mail reported a link between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the murder of Khalistani separatist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Speaking at a press conference in Brampton, Trudeau called these officials "criminals," adding they have always twisted stories in the media.

Denial issued

Canadian government denies allegations against Indian officials

The Globe and Mail's report indicated Canadian security agencies believed PM Modi was aware of violent schemes. The report also alleged that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were involved. However, these allegations were denied by Trudeau's intelligence adviser, Nathalie Drouin. "The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada," she clarified.

India's response

India dismisses allegations as 'absurd' and politically motivated

The allegations have further strained the already tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada. The tensions started after Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing of Nijjar in June 2023. India has denied the accusations, calling them "absurd" and politically motivated. The Ministry of External Affairs in India dismissed the recent claims as "ludicrous," with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeling them as "smear campaigns."

Rising tensions

Diplomatic standoff escalates with expulsions and detentions

The row further escalated last month after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tied Indian agents to criminal activities in Canada. Both nations have since expelled senior diplomats. Canadian police also recently detained Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, a wanted Indian criminal connected to Nijjar. India accused Canada of providing a safe haven to those involved in terrorism against Indian interests. Meanwhile, Ottawa insists it has evidence linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder.