Summarize Simplifying... In short The US Justice Department holds the power to make extradition decisions, as clarified by Miller in the context of the Gurpatwant Pannun case.

Emphasizing the importance of accountability, Miller stated that the US is committed to due process and transparency in its discussions with India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Did US expel Indian diplomats over Gurpatwant Pannun case

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:45 am Oct 30, 202411:45 am

What's the story Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, the United States State Department has denied reports of expelling Indian diplomats. "I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats...I'm not aware of any expulsion," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified. This comes after India recalled six of its diplomats from Canada when they were named as "persons of interest" by Ottawa in the murder case of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Ongoing discussions

US-India dialogue on Pannun investigation

The US has been in touch with India over the probe into Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Miller said a recent Indian delegation came to Washington to share briefings on the probe's progress. "We have been in dialogue with the Government of India about this matter," he said. The talks also covered updates on Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee allegedly involved in a plot against Pannun.

Legal jurisdiction

Extradition decisions under US Justice Department: Miller

When asked about the possible extradition of Yadav, Miller clarified that such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the US Justice Department. He reiterated the importance of accountability in these matters. "We made clear in that meeting what we will continue to make clear: that it is important there be real accountability," Miller stated. This statement underscores the US's commitment to due process and transparency in its ongoing dialogue with India.