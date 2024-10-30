Did US expel Indian diplomats over Gurpatwant Pannun case
Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, the United States State Department has denied reports of expelling Indian diplomats. "I am not familiar with this report that we expelled Indian diplomats...I'm not aware of any expulsion," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified. This comes after India recalled six of its diplomats from Canada when they were named as "persons of interest" by Ottawa in the murder case of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
US-India dialogue on Pannun investigation
The US has been in touch with India over the probe into Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Miller said a recent Indian delegation came to Washington to share briefings on the probe's progress. "We have been in dialogue with the Government of India about this matter," he said. The talks also covered updates on Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee allegedly involved in a plot against Pannun.
Extradition decisions under US Justice Department: Miller
When asked about the possible extradition of Yadav, Miller clarified that such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the US Justice Department. He reiterated the importance of accountability in these matters. "We made clear in that meeting what we will continue to make clear: that it is important there be real accountability," Miller stated. This statement underscores the US's commitment to due process and transparency in its ongoing dialogue with India.