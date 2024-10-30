Summarize Simplifying... In short Canadian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Drouin, have admitted to leaking non-classified information to The Washington Post about India's alleged illegal activities in Canada.

Canada accused India of killing Sikh separatist Nijjar

Canadian officials admit to leaking 'intel' against India

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:13 am Oct 30, 202410:13 am

What's the story Two senior officials of the Canadian government have admitted to leaking intelligence against India to The Washington Post. According to reports, this was before Canadian authorities publicly implicated agents of the Indian government in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada's national security and intelligence adviser Nathalie Drouin disclosed during a parliamentary panel discussion that a senior Indian official was involved in conspiracies against Sikh separatists in Canada.

Leak details

Drouin clarifies nature of leaked information

Drouin claimed she didn't need Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's approval to leak the information. She also maintained that no "classified intelligence" was given to The Washington Post before India expelled six diplomats on Thanksgiving Day. The leak was part of a communications strategy planned by Drouin and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, designed to present Canada's side of the diplomatic dispute to American media outlets.

Rising tensions

Diplomatic tensions rise between India and Canada

Drouin further explained that they provided non-classified information about their cooperation with India and evidence linking the Indian government to illegal activities in Canada. The diplomatic row between India and Canada intensified after New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats. This was in response to Ottawa's decision to name India's High Commissioner as a person of interest in the investigation into Nijjar's murder.

Meeting disclosure

Secret meeting and public criticism

The Washington Post had reported about a confidential meeting between India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart in Singapore. At the meeting, Canadian officials allegedly presented evidence of India's collusion with the Bishnoi gang to carry out attacks on Sikh separatists in Canada. Drouin confirmed that the meeting occurred on September 12 and was attended by herself, Morrison, and Deputy RCMP Commissioner Mark Flynn.

Criticism

Trudeau's handling of situation criticized

The parliamentary panel slammed Drouin and Morrison for failing to share information with the public before leaking it to a newspaper. Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho deemed the move "quite unfair to the Canadian public." RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme backed Drouin's assertion that leaked information wasn't classified, saying it was withheld from the public due to ongoing investigations.

Analysis

Trudeau's actions highlight Canada's leniency: Analyst

National security analyst Joe Adam George criticized Trudeau's handling of the situation as misguided and counterproductive. He argued that Trudeau's actions have only highlighted Canada's leniency toward international meddling and cross-border criminal activities. George emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and separatism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He pointed out Khalistani separatism is allegedly supported by extremists in Canada with backing from Pakistan.