Israeli forces have made a significant incursion into Lebanon, following the killing of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Amid rising tensions, the US has urged Iran not to retaliate against Israeli strikes, while Iran and Hezbollah have warned of no limits in defending their interests.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of deaths and injuries reported in Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel has struck Iranian military sites in Syria

'Will hit places we spared': Israel issues warning to Iran

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:25 am Oct 30, 202409:25 am

What's the story In retaliation to a ballistic missile attack from Tehran, Israeli fighter jets have struck Iranian military sites and missile production facilities. Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi also issued a stern warning to Iran against further aggression. "If Iran makes the mistake and launches another barrage of missiles at Israel...we will hit very, very hard both the capabilities and places that we spared this time," he said.

Military escalation

Israel's ground operation against Hezbollah intensifies

In Lebanon, Israeli tanks have entered the village of Khiam, marking their most significant incursion against Hezbollah yet. After Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike, Hezbollah announced Naim Qassem as his successor. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Qassem's appointment temporary and ominously said that "the countdown has begun."

Diplomatic stance

US urges Iran not to retaliate against Israel's strikes

The United States has urged Iran to not retaliate for Israel's strikes. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized these strikes should end hostilities. President Joe Biden also hoped this would signal a de-escalation in tensions. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified target selection in Iran was based on national interests, with satellite images confirming Israeli airstrikes on facilities used for missile production near Tehran.

Rising tensions

Iran and Hezbollah respond to Israeli actions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned against future attacks, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that Iran has "no limits" in defending its interests. Hezbollah has also warned residents of Israeli settlements to evacuate, claiming they are now legitimate targets. The group accused the US of complicity in the attacks via Iraqi airspace. This development comes as both US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump briefly addressed the situation during their campaigns.

Humanitarian crisis

Conflict's toll on Gaza and Lebanon

In Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed nearly 100 people in a residential block. Israel has also banned UNRWA from operating in Gaza and the West Bank. Over the past year, Lebanon's Health Ministry reported over 2,600 deaths and 12,200 injuries due to ongoing conflicts. Local health authorities in Gaza reported over 42,000 Palestinian deaths from Israeli offensives.