Naim Qassem elected new Hezbollah chief, to succeed Hassan Nasrallah

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:07 pm Oct 29, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Naim Qassem has been named the new leader of Hezbollah, after the death of former chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, reports said. The 71-year-old was elected by the group's Shura Council "in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general," the group said in a statement. This comes amid reports that Qassem may have fled to Iran over assassination fears.

Leadership history

Qassem's role in Hezbollah and assassination fears

Qassem has been a prominent figure in Hezbollah for more than 30 years, having served as the deputy secretary general since 1991. He started his political career with the Lebanese Shia Amal Movement, which he left in 1979 after Iran's Islamic Revolution. He played a key role in meetings that formed Hezbollah after Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards's support.

Safety concerns

Qassem's relocation to Iran amid assassination fears

The election of Qassem as Hezbollah's new chief comes after reports that he may have fled to Iran fearing assassination. This fear stemmed from the fact that Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin and potential successor, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this month. According to UAE-based Erem News, Qassem left Beirut on October 5 on an aircraft used by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a state visit to Lebanon and Syria.

Political impact

Qassem's political influence and future role

Qassem has been key as the general coordinator of Hezbollah's parliamentary election campaigns since they began in 1992. He stayed deputy chief when Nasrallah took over as the leader and has been the group's most prominent spokesman, speaking to foreign media during months of cross-border hostilities with Israel over the past year. His election as the new chief is likely to define Hezbollah's future amid conflicts.