Israel's parliament labels UNRWA a 'terrorist organization'

Explained: What is UNRWA and why Israel banned it

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:03 pm Oct 29, 202402:03 pm

What's the story The Israeli Parliament has passed a bill banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within its borders. The decision, which received 92 votes in favor and only 10 against, labels UNRWA as a terrorist organization and severs all connections between it and the Israeli government. Established in 1948, UNRWA was created to aid 700,000 Palestinians displaced during the war that resulted in Israel's founding.

UNRWA's role and Israel's accusations

UNRWA offers education, healthcare, relief, social services, and camp infrastructure throughout the Middle East. It functions in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. The agency caters to nearly six million refugees and employs 30k Palestinians. However, the Israeli government has long criticized UNRWA as obsolete and an obstacle to peace as it supports descendants of those displaced in the first place.

Israel accuses UNRWA of employing Hamas militants

Amid the ongoing war with Hamas, Israel accused UNRWA of hiring militants from the group. A dossier shared with the US alleged 12 UNRWA staff took part in attacks on October 7, 2023. The agency dismissed nine employees after an investigation but denied knowingly aiding armed groups. The new Israeli law prohibits UNRWA from operating any institution or providing services within Israel's jurisdiction, a move critics argue will disrupt aid distribution in Gaza.

International backlash and UNRWA's condemnation

The legislation has been criticized by the international community, including the UK and several aid groups. They oppose Israel's decision as there are no replacement plans for UNRWA's functions. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller voiced concern over the legislation, noting there is currently no alternative to UNRWA during this crisis. Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's commissioner general, slammed the Knesset's decision as "collective punishment" worsening Palestinian suffering.