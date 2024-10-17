Summarize Simplifying... In short Four men, Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh, are in custody for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, causing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

The case has been delayed due to extensive court filings, with India denying Canada's claims of Indian involvement and expelling six Canadian diplomats in response.

Despite the ongoing dispute, no concrete evidence has been shared with India regarding the allegations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nijjar was shot dead in June 2023

Explained: Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case that strained India-Canada ties

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:00 pm Oct 17, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Judicial proceedings against the four people arrested for the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, have made little progress. Since the arrests in May, the case has been adjourned five times and is now scheduled for November 21. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other officials claim to have credible evidence linking Nijjar's killers to the Indian government. However, India asserts that Canada has provided "not a shred of evidence" since Trudeau's allegations in September 2023.

Suspects' profiles

Accused remain in custody, details of their roles emerge

The accused—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh—are in custody. They were allegedly used as shooters, drivers, and spotters in Nijjar's murder at a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023. The first three were arrested on May 3 in Edmonton and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Amandeep was arrested later on May 11 in Brampton, Ontario.

Background check

Accused had no prior criminal records, arrived on non-permanent visas

None of the accused were known to law enforcement authorities. They had come to Canada on non-permanent visas in the last three to five years. Brar came to Canada on a student visa in 2019 from Punjab, while Kamalpreet Singh also came to Edmonton that year where his sister lives. Karanpreet Singh was a friend and housemate of Kamalpreet.

Legal proceedings

Case adjournments due to ongoing disclosures from Crown

The case has been adjourned multiple times owing to continuous disclosures from the Crown. Crown Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy said that around 10,000 pages of disclosure have been provided with more to come. The sheer volume of these court filings indicates a detailed Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into Nijjar's murder.

International dispute

Diplomatic tensions escalate between Canada and India

The case has escalated diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. New Delhi maintains that Ottawa has not provided any evidence backing its allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder. Trudeau's allegations have been rejected by India as politically motivated. Following the allegations, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats after naming them "persons of interest" in the investigation into Nijjar's murder.

Reciprocal action

India refutes Canada's claims, expels Canadian diplomats

India has hit back by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including high commissioner Sanjay Verma. Nevertheless, Canadian charge d'affaires Stewart Wheeler reiterated Canada's stance that credible evidence has been presented to India. However, India continues to dismiss these claims as "absurd" and "preposterous." According to Indian sources, despite multiple contacts between Indian and Canadian officials over Nijjar's killing and threats by Khalistani elements, no concrete evidence has been shared.