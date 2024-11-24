Gunman opens fire near Israeli embassy in Jordan; shot dead
A gunman was shot dead and three police officers were injured in a shooting incident near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday. The assailant opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabiah neighborhood, prompting a swift response from law enforcement, state news agency Petra reported. Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots and saw police and ambulances rushing to the spot. Jordanian police cordoned off the area around the embassy as a precautionary measure.
Security measures intensified following embassy shooting
Residents were asked to stay indoors while security forces searched for any possible other suspects in this incident. The Rabiah neighborhood, where the incident occurred, has been a hotspot for protests against Israel. Jordan has seen massive rallies against Israel as tensions continue to simmer over the war in Gaza. Many Jordanians are of Palestinian origin, having been displaced or fled during the 1948 conflict that resulted in Israel's creation.
Visuals near the Israeli embassy
Historical ties fuel opposition to Jordan-Israel peace treaty
These historical ties also explain why Jordan's peace treaty with Israel is widely opposed among its citizens. Many consider this agreement a betrayal of Palestinian rights. In July, thousands of Jordanians held days-long protests near the Israeli embassy, calling for an end to Jordan's controversial peace accord with its western neighbor. Protesters in an affluent district of Amman held Palestinian flags and chanted, "They said Hamas is terrorist. All of Jordan is Hamas."