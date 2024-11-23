Elon Musk accused of cyberbullying US government officials on X
Elon Musk, the co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory group, has been facing backlash lately for targeting certain US government employees on social media. The tech mogul has been taking to his X platform to attack what he considers unnecessary roles in the government. His behavior has unleashed a torrent of online harassment against these individuals, raising concerns for their safety and well-being.
Post sparks online harassment
In a recent incident, Musk reposted a screenshot from X user "datahazard," questioning why Ashley Thomas was the Director of Climate Diversification at the US International Development Finance Corporation. Musk added his own comment to the post, saying, "so many fake jobs." This prompted an outpouring of memes and harassment directed at Thomas from Musk's followers.
Take a look at Musk's response
Union leader condemns Musk's actions
Everett Kelley, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, has also condemned Musk's actions. He told The Wall Street Journal that such posts "are aimed at sowing terror and fear at federal employees." The statement highlights the growing concern over the impact of Musk's social media behavior on government workers.
Musk's history of online controversies
This isn't the first time Musk has found himself in the middle of online controversies. He had earlier been criticized for calling caver Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy," and attacking a former Twitter executive after his offer to buy the company. He had also implied that Yoel Roth, head of trust and safety at Twitter, was sympathetic to pedophilia. Musk's behavior shows a pattern of using his social media clout to attack people publicly.