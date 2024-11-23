Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk recently faced backlash for his social media behavior, including a post that led to online harassment of Ashley Thomas, the Director of Climate Diversification at the US International Development Finance Corporation.

This incident adds to Musk's history of online controversies, including previous public attacks on individuals.

Elon Musk accused of cyberbullying US government officials on X

By Akash Pandey 04:13 pm Nov 23, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory group, has been facing backlash lately for targeting certain US government employees on social media. The tech mogul has been taking to his X platform to attack what he considers unnecessary roles in the government. His behavior has unleashed a torrent of online harassment against these individuals, raising concerns for their safety and well-being.

In a recent incident, Musk reposted a screenshot from X user "datahazard," questioning why Ashley Thomas was the Director of Climate Diversification at the US International Development Finance Corporation. Musk added his own comment to the post, saying, "so many fake jobs." This prompted an outpouring of memes and harassment directed at Thomas from Musk's followers.

Everett Kelley, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, has also condemned Musk's actions. He told The Wall Street Journal that such posts "are aimed at sowing terror and fear at federal employees." The statement highlights the growing concern over the impact of Musk's social media behavior on government workers.

This isn't the first time Musk has found himself in the middle of online controversies. He had earlier been criticized for calling caver Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy," and attacking a former Twitter executive after his offer to buy the company. He had also implied that Yoel Roth, head of trust and safety at Twitter, was sympathetic to pedophilia. Musk's behavior shows a pattern of using his social media clout to attack people publicly.