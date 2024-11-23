Summarize Simplifying... In short Russia has launched a new ballistic missile, Oreshnik, capable of carrying multiple independently guided warheads.

The international community, including NATO and the UN, has expressed concern over this development, urging for de-escalation.

Oreshnik can travel at Mach 10 speed

Russia launches new ballistic missile, Oreshnik: What we know

What's the story Russia has launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Reportedly based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the missile can travel at speeds of Mach 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed its use, saying that "modern air defense systems...cannot intercept such missiles." The Kremlin justified the action as retaliation for Ukraine's use of US- and UK-supplied missiles against Russian territory.

Oreshnik missile's capabilities and impact

The Oreshnik missile can carry multiple independently guided warheads, making it a deadly weapon. The Pentagon was notified of its launch via nuclear risk reduction channels. In the Dnipro attack, local authorities said an infrastructure facility was struck by the missile, injuring two civilians. The missile flew for about 15 minutes before hitting its target.

International response to Russia's missile launch

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) plans to hold an emergency meeting with Ukraine to discuss the ramifications of Russia's missile use. The United Nations also expressed concern over the development, calling on all parties in the conflict to de-escalate. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that "the escalation at every turn is coming from Russia," reaffirming US support for Ukraine amid the escalating tensions.

Ongoing debate over the type of missile used

Some experts are still debating whether an ICBM or a shorter-range ballistic missile was used in the strike. Some analysts even argue that using an ICBM would be costly for Russia. Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, described Oreshnik as a variant of the RS-26 ballistic missile. The RS-26 is a 40-ton, solid-fueled missile. Depending on the angle at which it is fired, the RS-26 could reach somewhat more than 3,400 miles.