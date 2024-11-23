Summarize Simplifying... In short A flight attendant, Sanchez, was fired by United Airlines after making comments suggesting Catholics shouldn't observe Pride Month, which led to an anonymous complaint accusing him of prejudice.

The airline's investigation into his social media found posts they deemed disrespectful, further leading to his dismissal.

Now working at a reduced salary with the Air National Guard in Alaska, Sanchez is fundraising for a legal battle to reclaim his job. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanchez worked with United Airlines for 28 years

Flight attendant fired for saying Catholics shouldn't observe Pride Month

By Snehil Singh 02:22 pm Nov 23, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Ruben D Sanchez Jr, a former flight attendant with United Airlines, was reportedly fired from his job after a conversation about his Catholic faith's views on gender doctrine. The incident occurred on May 31, 2023, on a late-night flight from Los Angeles to Cleveland. Sanchez, who had worked for the airline for 28 years, was discussing the upcoming Pride Month with a colleague to stay awake.

Controversial remarks

Sanchez's comments spark controversy, lead to suspension

During the conversation, Sanchez told his colleague, "You know, as Catholics, we're not really supposed to be observing Pride." He further elaborated that the church does not endorse beliefs such as "men give birth" or "women have penises," and views marriage as a sacrament not intended for same-sex unions. These comments led to an anonymous complaint, accusing him of being anti-trans and harboring prejudice against Black people—allegations that Sanchez vehemently denies.

Investigation aftermath

United Airlines's investigation into Sanchez's social media

After the complaint, United Airlines suspended Sanchez with pay and initiated an investigation into his social media history. The airline found posts deemed disrespectful toward "passengers of size" and others questioning elements of the Pride flag and global warming. Besides, a viral photo of Sanchez carrying a pilot over his shoulder was also flagged as problematic by the airline.

Legal fight

Sanchez's current employment and legal battle

Since his dismissal, Sanchez has been working with the Air National Guard in Alaska at a reduced salary. He is now raising funds through GoFundMe to pay for legal expenses in his fight to get his job back. Neither United Airlines nor the Association of Flight Attendants Union have come to his aid in this battle.