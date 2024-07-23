In short Simplifying... In short After a challenging debate with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw from the presidential race.

His decision, made over 48 hours, was influenced by concerns about his age and mental acuity, but not by any medical issues.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Biden plans to continue his duties, including hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Biden recovering from COVID-19

Where's Joe Biden after pulling out of presidential race

By Chanshimla Varah 10:44 am Jul 23, 202410:44 am

What's the story Since United States President Joe Biden abruptly dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, speculation has been raging as to where he is and why he has been mostly absent from public view. Vice President Kamala Harris answered this lingering question during a White House speech on Monday, stating that he was continuing to recover from COVID-19. Biden has isolated himself at his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware, since his COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Race withdrawal

Biden exits presidential race

Biden's exit from the presidential race came amid mounting pressure from Democratic allies to step down following a disastrous debate on June 27 against Donald Trump. During this debate, the 81-year-old president often trailed off, gave nonsensical answers, and failed to call out the former president's many falsehoods. Since the debate, over 30 Congress members had publicly pushed for his exit, expressing doubt about his mental acuity and ability to defeat Trump.

Age concerns

How the decision was made

Biden made his final decision to abandon the race in 48 hours, according to a senior campaign adviser, during which time he consulted with his family and top advisers over the phone. The adviser stated that the president "was not dug in" but was examining the data coming in and felt convinced that he would "weigh down" the ticket and complicate Trump's defeat. A senior White House official told CNN that Biden's decision was not motivated by any medical concerns.

COVID diagnosis

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Concerns over Biden's age have been a recurring issue since he announced his reelection bid. An August 2023 poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that most Americans view the president as too old for a second term. A majority also expressed doubts about his mental capability to serve as president. The president was last seen exiting Air Force One and heading toward his Delaware home.

Scheduled meeting

Biden to host Israeli Prime Minister despite illness

The"detail" about his decision to step down is expected this week when he will address the nation. President Biden also plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, according to an anonymous source familiar with the president's schedule. The exact timing of the meeting is yet to be confirmed as Biden continues his recovery. Netanyahu is also expected to meet with Vice President Harris during his Washington visit.