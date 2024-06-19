In brief Simplifying... In brief A US delegation's visit to the Dalai Lama in India has sparked controversy, with China expressing strong concern.

The visit coincides with the anticipated signing of the Resolve Tibet Act by President Biden, which challenges China's claims over Tibet and urges for resumed talks on Tibet's governance.

Despite China's objections, the US continues to show support for Tibet, signaling that "Tibet is not alone." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

US congressional delegation visits Dalai Lama (Representational photo)

US delegation visits Dalai Lama in Himachal's McLeod Ganj

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:13 am Jun 19, 202411:13 am

What's the story A bipartisan congressional delegation from the United States, led by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, visited the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. The visit was intended to express support for Tibet amidst ongoing tensions with China. This diplomatic gesture comes as President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Resolve Tibet Act aimed at pressuring China to resolve its dispute with Tibet.

Legislative action

Resolve Tibet Act aims to pressure China

The Resolve Tibet Act, which Biden is expected to sign, calls for Beijing to resume talks with Tibetan leaders that have been stalled since 2010. The goal is a peaceful resolution regarding Tibet's governance and addressing the aspirations of the Tibetan people concerning their historical, cultural, religious, and language identity. McCaul confirmed Biden's intention during a press interaction stating: "Yes, he will."

Chinese reaction

Beijing expresses concern over US delegation's visit

Beijing has voiced strong concern over the US delegation's visit and the impending Resolve Tibet Act. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged the US to recognize the "anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique" and to refrain from any form of contact with it. He also called on the US to honor its commitment to recognizing Tibet as part of China and not supporting Tibetan independence.

Controversial figure

Dalai Lama's status in China and international relations

The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 following an unsuccessful rebellion against Chinese control in Tibet, is viewed by Beijing as a "dangerous separatist." Chinese authorities have consistently opposed his meetings with officials from other nations. Despite this, the visit by US lawmakers was seen as a significant show of support for Tibet. Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang stated that the visit sends a message that "Tibet is not alone."

Legislative challenge

Resolve Tibet Act challenges Beijing's claims

The Resolve Tibet Act disputes Beijing's claim that Tibet has always been part of China and calls on China to stop spreading false information about Tibet's history and institutions. The bill also encourages China to initiate discussions with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders regarding Tibet's governance. McCaul expressed excitement about discussing the bill with the Dalai Lama, stating that it signifies that "the United States stands with the people of Tibet."