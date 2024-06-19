US delegation visits Dalai Lama in Himachal's McLeod Ganj
A bipartisan congressional delegation from the United States, led by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, visited the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. The visit was intended to express support for Tibet amidst ongoing tensions with China. This diplomatic gesture comes as President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Resolve Tibet Act aimed at pressuring China to resolve its dispute with Tibet.
Resolve Tibet Act aims to pressure China
The Resolve Tibet Act, which Biden is expected to sign, calls for Beijing to resume talks with Tibetan leaders that have been stalled since 2010. The goal is a peaceful resolution regarding Tibet's governance and addressing the aspirations of the Tibetan people concerning their historical, cultural, religious, and language identity. McCaul confirmed Biden's intention during a press interaction stating: "Yes, he will."
Beijing expresses concern over US delegation's visit
Beijing has voiced strong concern over the US delegation's visit and the impending Resolve Tibet Act. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged the US to recognize the "anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique" and to refrain from any form of contact with it. He also called on the US to honor its commitment to recognizing Tibet as part of China and not supporting Tibetan independence.
Dalai Lama's status in China and international relations
The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 following an unsuccessful rebellion against Chinese control in Tibet, is viewed by Beijing as a "dangerous separatist." Chinese authorities have consistently opposed his meetings with officials from other nations. Despite this, the visit by US lawmakers was seen as a significant show of support for Tibet. Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang stated that the visit sends a message that "Tibet is not alone."
Resolve Tibet Act challenges Beijing's claims
The Resolve Tibet Act disputes Beijing's claim that Tibet has always been part of China and calls on China to stop spreading false information about Tibet's history and institutions. The bill also encourages China to initiate discussions with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders regarding Tibet's governance. McCaul expressed excitement about discussing the bill with the Dalai Lama, stating that it signifies that "the United States stands with the people of Tibet."