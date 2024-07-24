Biden makes first public appearance after absence sparked conspiracy theories
United States President Joe Biden made his first public appearance on Wednesday after a sudden withdrawal from the Presidential race and a COVID-19 diagnosis. His absence had fueled numerous conspiracy theories on social media, with users speculating about his health condition. The hashtag "Where's Joe" trended globally as Biden remained out of sight for five days, recuperating from COVID-19 at his Delaware home.
Biden ignores health queries, expresses joy at return
Upon returning to the White House, he confirmed that he was feeling well after doctors declared his symptoms resolved and a rapid antigen test showed negative results for the virus. Ignoring reporters' questions about his health and decision to drop out of the race, President Biden boarded Air Force One en route to the White House. He gave a quick thumbs up but refrained from commenting on whether Vice President Kamala Harris could defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Biden withdraws from re-election, endorses Kamala Harris
In an X post he said, "It's great to be back at the White House," adding that serving as Commander-in-Chief continues to be the greatest honor of his life. Last week during his quarantine period, President Biden made the unexpected announcement of his withdrawal from the re-election bid. He also endorsed Vice President Harris as his replacement as the Democratic candidate.
President Biden to address nation on Friday
Additionally President Biden said that he will address the nation on Thursday evening, likely to explain his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. He made this announcement on X saying, "I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people."