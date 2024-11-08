Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has predicted a defeat for Justin Trudeau in the upcoming elections, citing the Liberal Party's trailing position in recent polls and Trudeau's recent losses in special elections.

Musk, who has previously criticized Trudeau's government for suppressing free speech and compared him to Adolf Hitler, was responding to a request for help to "get rid" of Trudeau.

The Liberal Party, currently governing with a minority, faces stiff competition from several major parties, including the Conservative Party.

Canada's next federal election is due in 2025

'He'll be gone...': Musk predicts Trudeau's defeat in next election

By Chanshimla Varah 12:36 pm Nov 08, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has predicted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lose the upcoming federal election. The election is scheduled to be held on or before October 2025. Musk made the prediction on X, the social media platform he owns, while responding to a user's comment asking for his help in removing Trudeau from office.

Musk's prediction follows criticism of German Chancellor

The exchange on X first started when a Swedish journalist tweeted that "the German Socialist government has COLLAPSED and there are now talks about a snap election." Musk responded to the post with chancellor "Olaf ist ein Narr (Olaf is a fool)." Another user then joined the conversation, asking Musk to help them "get rid" of Trudeau.

Trudeau's Liberal Party faces stiff competition

Trudeau's Liberal Party faces tough competition from several major parties in the upcoming election, including the Conservative Party headed by Pierre Poilievre. Recent polls have indicated that the Liberals are trailing behind the Conservatives with 25% support against their 38%. Doubts over Trudeau's leadership have also intensified after recent defeats in special elections in Toronto and Montreal. The Liberal Party currently governs with a minority and depends on support from other parties.

Musk's previous criticisms of Trudeau's government

Notably, Musk had previously slammed Trudeau's government for "crushing free speech" in Canada. He had voiced his discontent when Canada mandated online streaming services to register for regulatory controls. Musk had also compared Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in February 2022 in a deleted post after emergency powers were invoked amid protests against vaccine mandates.