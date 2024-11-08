'He'll be gone...': Musk predicts Trudeau's defeat in next election
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has predicted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lose the upcoming federal election. The election is scheduled to be held on or before October 2025. Musk made the prediction on X, the social media platform he owns, while responding to a user's comment asking for his help in removing Trudeau from office.
Musk's prediction follows criticism of German Chancellor
The exchange on X first started when a Swedish journalist tweeted that "the German Socialist government has COLLAPSED and there are now talks about a snap election." Musk responded to the post with chancellor "Olaf ist ein Narr (Olaf is a fool)." Another user then joined the conversation, asking Musk to help them "get rid" of Trudeau.
Trudeau's Liberal Party faces stiff competition
Trudeau's Liberal Party faces tough competition from several major parties in the upcoming election, including the Conservative Party headed by Pierre Poilievre. Recent polls have indicated that the Liberals are trailing behind the Conservatives with 25% support against their 38%. Doubts over Trudeau's leadership have also intensified after recent defeats in special elections in Toronto and Montreal. The Liberal Party currently governs with a minority and depends on support from other parties.
Musk's previous criticisms of Trudeau's government
Notably, Musk had previously slammed Trudeau's government for "crushing free speech" in Canada. He had voiced his discontent when Canada mandated online streaming services to register for regulatory controls. Musk had also compared Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in February 2022 in a deleted post after emergency powers were invoked amid protests against vaccine mandates.