Meanwhile, delays in action against pro-China figures, including Liberal Party member Michael Chan, have raised further questions about Trudeau's handling of foreign interference.

Trudeau has been accused of being soft on China

Trudeau accused of allowing China's interference in Canadian politics

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:03 pm Oct 17, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing backlash for his purported softness on China's interference in Canadian politics. In a session with the Foreign Interference Commission, Trudeau played down China's targeting of Canadian MPs, calling it "part of what diplomats do." This comes amid allegations that he ignored China's alleged interference in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections, both of which were won by his Liberal Party.

India controversy

Trudeau's focus on India raises eyebrows

Trudeau has been vocal about India's alleged involvement in the death of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, accusing Indian officials of interfering in democratic processes without "hard evidence." Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme backed this stance. Critics opine that Trudeau's focus on India may be an attempt to divert attention from China's influence.

Threat assessment

Reports highlight China as major foreign threat to Canada

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians flagged China and Russia as the biggest sources of foreign threats to Canada, with China being highlighted as the biggest foreign interference threat. Despite the findings, Trudeau has been accused of downplaying Canadian intelligence reports on China's activities. The inquiry found that Chinese-Canadian Han Dong was elected with China's help, reports said.

Action delayed

Delays in action against pro-China figures raise questions

The New York Times reported delays in government action against pro-China figures, including Liberal Party power broker Michael Chan. These delays have raised questions about Trudeau's handling of foreign interference threats. As tensions with India escalate, some suggest that Trudeau's actions may be an attempt to shield China from scrutiny.