In the wake of Trump's victory, Biden has invited him for transition talks, emphasizing the need for a smooth handover.

During this lame-duck period, Biden could make significant policy decisions, like his predecessors, on issues such as Iran, Ukraine, and Russia.

However, Trump's win could potentially reverse Biden's higher education reforms, including student loan forgiveness and protections for LGBTQ+ students.

Trump wins: What Biden can do in remaining 73 days?

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:34 pm Nov 08, 202412:34 pm

What's the story After Donald Trump's election victory, President Joe Biden has promised a peaceful transfer of power. Trump, who will be the oldest person to take the presidential oath at 78, will become the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025. In his address to the nation, Biden acknowledged mixed emotions across the country and urged Americans to accept this outcome peacefully.

Peaceful handover

Biden's commitment to a smooth transition

Biden has invited President-elect Trump for talks on the transition process, stressing the need for a smooth handover. He asked his administration to fully cooperate with Trump's team during this time. Vice President Kamala Harris also promised support for a peaceful transition. "That is what the American people deserve," she said.

Policy decisions

Biden's potential policy moves during lame-duck period

During this lame-duck period, Biden has a number of options at his disposal. He could pursue controversial policies without fear of political repercussions. These could include addressing unresolved issues related to Iran, Ukraine, and Russia. Biden's administration is under pressure to provide more military aid to Ukraine amid ongoing challenges with Russia.

Precedents

Historical precedents of policy decisions during lame-duck period

Historical precedents indicate that outgoing presidents have utilized this time for major policy decisions. For example, Dwight Eisenhower severed relations with Cuba before leaving office, while George W. Bush approved auto manufacturer bailouts during his lame-duck session. Biden could also look at tightening sanctions on Iran after its aggressive moves in the Middle East.

Education reforms

Trump's victory could reverse Biden's higher education reforms

Reports suggest, Trump's win could undo a lot of Biden's higher education reforms. Biden had introduced student loan forgiveness and protections for LGBTQ+ students during his presidency—policies that could be undone under Trump. In his call with Trump, Biden reiterated his commitment to uniting the country and ensuring a smooth transition. He also congratulated Harris on her historic campaign efforts.