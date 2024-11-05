Summarize Simplifying... In short In anticipation of potential unrest surrounding the US elections, security measures have been ramped up across the country.

Key government buildings in Washington DC, including the White House and the Capitol, are fortified with metal fences, while battleground states like Nevada and Arizona have activated the National Guard and put law enforcement on high alert.

The election results will not only determine the next president but also the control of Congress, impacting the country's legislative direction on crucial issues like healthcare and climate policy.

What's the story The United States is on high alert as it gears up for what could be a tense election night on Tuesday. The presidential race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump is expected to be a close one. Anticipating possible unrest like the aftermath of the 2020 election, several precautions have been taken across the country.

Security measures

Washington DC fortifies key government buildings

In Washington DC, metal security fences have been put up around important government buildings such as the White House and the US Capitol. The US Secret Service has also put up eight-foot-high metal fences around the Treasury Department complex and Lafayette Square. Bicycle-rack barriers are also set up at the Capitol, a site of major unrest during the 2021 Capitol Hill riot.

State precautions

Battleground states enhance security, activate National Guard

Security measures go beyond Washington, with battleground states such as Nevada and Arizona taking extra precautions. In Nevada, a security fence surrounds a Las Vegas building where votes are tabulated. Governor Joe Lombardo activated a limited contingent of 60 National Guard members to ensure a timely response to any challenges. In Arizona, Sheriff Russ Skinner placed his department on high alert with drones and snipers on standby.

Protective measures

Business owners, election workers prepare for potential unrest

Business owners across several locations have erected plywood barriers to shield their properties from possible vandalism. Election workers will be provided with panic buttons and surveillance drones will be deployed at several locations. Snipers will be positioned on rooftops of key vote-counting centers to maintain safety. These measures highlight fears of possible political violence on and after Election Day.

Legislative impact

Congressional control at stake in US elections

The battle for control of Congress is just as important for many Americans as it decides legislative direction on issues like healthcare and climate policy. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, along with 34 Senate seats. The outcome will determine if the incoming president can implement their agenda or be stuck in bureaucratic deadlock.