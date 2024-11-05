Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to boost voter participation, New York City has added Bengali to its election ballots and other voting resources.

The initiative, first implemented in 2013 under the 1965 Voting Rights Act, has been warmly received by the community, with expectations that it will encourage more people to vote.

US elections: Why Bengali is on NY ballots

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:09 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story As the United States gears up for its presidential election, New York City has added Bengali as the sole Indian language on its ballots. The move comes as a legal requirement to make voting materials available in four non-English languages, including Chinese, Spanish, and Korean. Bengali was added as part of a lawsuit settlement that mandated an Asian Indian language for regions with certain population densities.

Voter accessibility

Bengali inclusion ensures comprehensive language support

Micheal J Ryan, Executive Director of the Board of Elections in NYC, clarified that the lawsuit settlement required an Asian Indian language according to certain population densities. After negotiations, Bengali was chosen. This legal requirement applies to certain polling sites and includes not just ballot papers but also other important voting resources. The move seeks to provide complete language support for Bengali-speaking voters in New York City.

Community response

Bengali community welcomes language inclusion on ballots

The Bengali community in New York has welcomed the initiative. Subhshesh, a sales agent of Bengali origin working in Times Square, said he was glad his father in Queens would receive linguistic assistance at polling stations. He added that although many in their community know English, "there are many who are comfortable in the native language."

Participation impact

Language inclusion expected to boost voter participation

Dr Avinash Gupta, President of the Federation of Indian Association, emphasized the importance of this move for voter turnout. He said it would motivate the Indian community to vote and make their voices heard. Bengali was first added to ballots in 2013 after a federal mandate under the 1965 Voting Rights Act mandated language assistance for South Asian minorities.