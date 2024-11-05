Summarize Simplifying... In short Tourists visiting Italy's Lake Como can now take home a "tangible memory" of their trip in the form of canned air.

The concept, which has received mixed reactions, is not new, with similar souvenirs available in Naples, the UK, and Iceland.

Each can costs $11

Italy: Lake Como's 'fresh air' cans on sale for tourists

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:18 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Tourists visiting Italy's picturesque Lake Como can now take home a unique souvenir—canned air. Prized at $11, each can contains 400 milliliters of "100% authentic air" from the popular destination. The initiative is spearheaded by ItalyComunica, a communications company that hopes to provide tourists with a portable and original memento of their visit.

Souvenir significance

Canned air: A 'tangible memory' from Lake Como

The concept of selling canned air is to give tourists a "tangible memory" of their trip to Lake Como. Davide Abagnale, a marketing specialist who first sold Lake Como posters on the Internet, called the product "a tangible memory that you carry in your heart." The can, once opened, can be used as a pen holder.

Diverse opinions

Mixed reactions to Lake Como's canned air souvenir

The product has received mixed reactions. Como Mayor Alessandro Rapinese said while it wouldn't be his first choice for tourists, he acknowledged its novelty. "But as mayor of one of Italy's most beautiful cities, if someone wants to take some of their air home, that's fine as long as they also take beautiful memories of the area," he said.

Global trend

Canned air souvenirs: A growing trend in global tourism

However, the idea of selling canned air is not new to Italy or the world. Naples has been selling its local air for years, and in 2020, a company started selling bottles of "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give UK residents overseas a scent of home. Tourists can also purchase cans of air in Iceland.