Summarize Simplifying... In short Algerian Olympian, Imane Khelif, is at the center of a controversy over her gender identity, sparked by a medical report and her opponents' concerns about her strength.

Despite facing online harassment and accusations, Khelif denies misrepresenting her gender and has taken legal action against public figures like JK Rowling and Elon Musk.

This situation has ignited a broader debate on gender policies in sports, with figures like Donald Trump using the case to critique current rules.

Khelif was born with internal testicles and XY chromosomes

Algerian Olympian Imane Khelif's medical report sparks new row

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:00 pm Nov 05, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who clinched gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is at the center of a gender identity controversy. A leaked medical report obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia indicates that Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a condition that impacts sexual development in biological males. The report states that Khelif was born with internal testicles and XY chromosomes, has no uterus, and has a micropenis.

Report details

Medical report suggests Khelif's condition due to consanguinity

The medical report was prepared by experts from Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers. It suggests that Khelif's condition could be a result of being born to closely related parents. The report advises surgical correction and hormone therapy for Khelif. This revelation has further fueled the controversy over her gender identity, particularly after Khelif's opponents raised concerns during the Olympics.

Controversy escalates

Khelif's Olympic opponents express concerns over her strength

The controversy over Khelif's gender identity intensified after Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out of their match. Carini alleged she had "never felt a punch like this." Social media users have since demanded Khelif's arrest on assault charges and asked that Carini be given the gold medal instead. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif from the World Championship Gold Medal fight over eligibility issues.

Legal action

Khelif denies allegations, sues for cyber harassment

Despite the controversy and allegations, Khelif has vehemently denied misrepresenting her gender identity. She said, "I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified." In response to online harassment and accusations from public figures like JK Rowling and Elon Musk, Khelif has filed a lawsuit against them for cyber harassment.

Ongoing debate

Khelif's case sparks debate over gender policies in sports

The Khelif controversy has sparked a wider debate on gender identity and fairness in women's sports. Public figures like Donald Trump have leveraged Khelif's case to attack existing gender policies in sports. Republican leaders have opposed allowing men to compete in female-only sports categories. The leaked medical report, though not independently verified, continues to stoke public outrage and debate on social media.