Trump-appointed judge declares immigration program for US citizens' spouses illegal
A federal judge in the United States has ruled an immigration program launched by the Joe Biden administration illegal. The program, called "Keeping Families Together," aimed to grant legal status to unauthorized immigrants married to US citizens. US District Court Judge J Campbell Barker, an appointee of President-elect Donald Trump, ruled that the move violated US immigration law, a decision that is in line with a Texas-led lawsuit by other Republican-led states.
Program aimed to streamline citizenship for immigrants
President Biden had announced the "Keeping Families Together" program in June. It sought to make the path to citizenship easier for around 500,000 undocumented immigrants. To qualify, participants had to be married to US citizens and have lived in the country for a minimum of 10 years without serious criminal records. The policy would have allowed these immigrants to apply for permanent residency without leaving the US, using an immigration benefit called parole.
Judge Barker questions federal agencies' authority
Judge Barker said federal agencies "lack statutory authority" for this program. The Trump campaign had also slammed the "Keeping Families Together" initiative as a "mass amnesty." Later, a coalition of Republican-led states, including Texas, filed the lawsuit to block the program, claiming it would cost them millions of dollars in public services such as healthcare, education, and law enforcement
Uncertainty looms over appeal against ruling
While the Biden administration can appeal the ruling, it is unclear if the incoming Trump administration will defend it. Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security have commented on the ruling yet. However, co-legal director of "Make The Road New York" Harold A Solis expressed disappointment over the decision, calling it "a deeply disappointing and unjust setback." He said "Keeping Families Together" stands for family unity and stability in the immigration system.