Polling stations will open between 7:00am and 9:00am local time on the first Tuesday of November, with results expected to start coming in after 6:00pm Eastern Time.

Current national polls show a tight race, with Kamala Harris slightly leading Trump, and key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin potentially deciding the outcome.

Kamala Harris will take on Donald Trump

US presidential election 2024: Date, time, results, where to watch

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:36 am Nov 05, 202410:36 am

What's the story The United States is gearing up for a pivotal presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The key players in this contest are Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Harris hopes to make history as the first woman and woman of color to occupy the presidency. She has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in a bid to win over critical Midwestern states.

Political comeback

Trump's bid for a rare White House return

Trump is looking for a rare comeback to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Despite legal troubles, Trump remains a dominant force in the Republican Party. He has picked Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate, hoping to attract rural and working-class voters. The US federal elections have been held on the first Tuesday of November since 1845.

Voting schedule

Election day logistics and anticipated results

Polling stations nationwide will open between 7:00am and 9:00am local time. They will shut between 6:00pm and midnight Eastern Time, with results expected to start pouring in after polls close at 6:00pm Eastern Time. Exit polls will be released at 5:00pm EST, giving a glimpse of voter trends. The final results could take days to announce amid the tight race and mail-in ballots.

Poll predictions

Harris and Trump neck-and-neck in national polls

National polls have Harris slightly ahead of Trump. The New York Times poll has Harris at 57% and Trump at 40%. FiveThirtyEight has a closer race with Harris at 47.9% and Trump at 47%. Key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin could decide the election due to their competitiveness. Major news networks across the globe will cover the election extensively, with updates also on Business Standard's website and social media handles.