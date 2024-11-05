Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to join Grover Cleveland as the only presidents with non-consecutive terms, Donald Trump is running against Kamala Harris in a tightly contested election.

With Harris leading in Iowa and both candidates focusing on key battleground states, the race is heating up as Election Day approaches.

Trump's campaign centers on rebuilding the economy and ending illegal immigration, while Harris champions fundamental freedoms and constitutional values.

Only Grover Cleveland has done it before

Trump aims for non-consecutive terms—only one such president so far

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:45 pm Nov 05, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Donald Trump hopes to become the second president in United States history to serve non-consecutive terms, a feat only accomplished by Grover Cleveland. Cleveland was president from 1885-1889 and again from 1893-1897. He was first elected as a Democrat after the Civil War, overcoming a sex scandal to defeat Republican James Blaine in 1884.

Historic presidency

Cleveland's presidency and return to power

Cleveland's first term witnessed major events like the Haymarket Riot and the Interstate Commerce Act's passage. Although he lost his reelection bid in 1888 to Benjamin Harrison, he returned to power in 1892 as his party's direction left him dissatisfied. His second term was plagued by issues like the Panic of 1893 and the Pullman Strike.

Election race

Trump's campaign against Democratic leader Kamala Harris

Unlike Cleveland's time, Trump is now running against Democratic leader Kamala Harris in one of the closest elections in decades. He has slammed the Biden administration's immigration policies and raised doubts over the 2020 election results. At a Pennsylvania rally, Trump said that he "shouldn't have left" the White House, highlighting his intense desire to return to power.

Campaign focus

Harris and Trump's election promises and strategies

While Harris focuses on protecting fundamental freedoms and constitutional values, Trump promises to rebuild the economy and end illegal immigration. Both candidates are also eyeing key battleground states. Harris is leading in Iowa polls with 47% against Trump's 44%, a result he has rejected. The election result could depend on results from battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

Decisive moments

Final efforts to sway voters as Election Day approaches

As Election Day nears, both candidates are pulling out all stops to convince undecided voters. While Harris asks voters to reject "chaos, fear and hate," Trump promises a "new golden age" if elected. The race remains incredibly close as both leaders battle for the White House. If Trump wins reelection, he would join Cleveland in the exclusive club of presidents serving non-consecutive terms.