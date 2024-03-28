Next Article

Girl gets sucked into pool pipe, dies

US: 8-year-old dies after being sucked into pool pipe

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:56 pm Mar 28, 202402:56 pm

What's the story An eight-year-old girl died after being "sucked" into the piping system of a hotel swimming pool in Texas, United States. The incident took place on March 23 at the DoubleTree hotel in Houston when the victim Aliyah Lynette Jaico was spending the day with her family. Jaico dipped under the water and did not resurface, following which her mother, Daniela Jaico, reported her missing.

Discovery details

Rescue team discovers girl's body in pool pipe

Despite being a proficient swimmer, Jaico's body was discovered the next morning inside a pool pipe by rescue divers using camera-equipped poles. Tim Miller from Texas Equusearch described the distressing scene, saying, "You could see her little head go down, and never been seen again." He explained that Jaico's body was wedged in the pipe in such a way that it shut off the pump suction.

Controversy unfolds

Hotel criticized for withholding surveillance footage

Meanwhile, the hotel management's refusal to allow Daniela Jaico, the victim's mother, to view the surveillance footage has sparked controversy. The family's attorney criticized this decision, stating that "there was a lot of time wasted. Things at the hotel could have been done a lot better." This incident has raised questions about the hotel's handling of the tragic event. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Jaico drowned and suffered from "mechanical asphyxiation."

Investigation insights

Possible malfunction in pool pipe suspected

Miller suggested that a recent repair to the pool pipe may have malfunctioned, leading to the tragic incident. He stated, "If that pump was wired wrong...that would create the pipe was blowing water out to suck in. Right beside...there was another pipe with a grate...That's the one that's supposed to be sucking in." Separately, inspectors identified several violations at the pool and ordered its closure. A report noted that the operator failed to conduct a pre-opening inspection following a remodel.

Legal action

Family initiates wrongful death lawsuit against hotel

In the wake of this tragedy, Jaico's family has initiated legal proceedings against the hotel and its parent companies. They accuse them of gross negligence and are seeking over $1 million in damages. The family's attorney Richard Nava said, "We are seeking justice for Aliyah because this could have been avoidable. Everybody knows this could have been avoidable."