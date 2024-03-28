Next Article

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is presently undergoing treatment for cancer

Royal family faces 'soap opera' allegations over lawsuit, cancer diagnosis

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:17 pm Mar 28, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The British Royal Family is once again in the media spotlight due to recent developments. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been diagnosed with cancer, a situation Republic CEO Graham Smith labeled a "soap opera." In addition, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has reacted to a joke made by late-night host Stephen Colbert about her having an alleged affair with Prince William, by filing a lawsuit.

Health update

Duchess of Cambridge confirmed cancer diagnosis following 'disappearance' hullabaloo

Middleton confirmed her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video message, reportedly written by herself. The recording was made a few days ago in Windsor Castle Gardens, according to an insider from the palace. The Princess said the cancer was diagnosed after she underwent an abdominal surgery in January. Following the surgery, numerous conspiracy theories had taken birth as Middleton was not seen in public. One of these theories was Hanbury getting linked with William.

Controversial remarks

Tech entrepreneur accused royal family of deception

Christopher Bouzy, a tech entrepreneur, later stirred controversy by questioning the sincerity of the British Royal Family's reaction to Middleton's cancer diagnosis. He likened the video announcement to "North Korean propaganda," accusing the palace and British press of deceiving the public. Bouzy stated, "The palace lied, and the British press happily helped them lie. This is really some North Korea/Trumpian type of propaganda."

Public reaction

Social media backlash against Bouzy's comments

Bouzy's comments sparked outrage among royal supporters on social media platforms. One user defended the royal family, stating, "No one lied. You're ridiculous. She had surgery. They said if anything else significant came up they would update. It did and they updated." Another user criticized Bouzy's comparison of the situation to North Korean propaganda, calling it "beyond vile."