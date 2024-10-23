Summarize Simplifying... In short A manager's harsh response to an employee's tardiness following an accident has sparked outrage online, with the post garnering nearly 12 million views.

The employee had to deal with the accident and a rude boss

'Only death...excusable': Boss to employee who was late following accident

What's the story A social media post on X has gone viral over a manager's insensitivity toward an employee who had just survived a serious car accident. The employee had shared a photo of their severely damaged vehicle with the manager. However, instead of expressing concern for the employee's well-being, the manager responded by asking about their expected arrival time at work.

Manager's response to employee's accident triggers online backlash

The next day, when the employee didn't respond immediately, the manager sent another message saying only a death in the family would be a valid excuse to miss work. This post has since garnered nearly 12 million views on X, with many users slamming the manager's callousness and lack of empathy. Some even advised the employee to quit immediately and use this screenshot as evidence during future job interviews if asked why they left their previous job.

Users share personal experiences of toxic work environments

Many users also shared their own experiences of toxic work environments. One user recounted an incident where their manager doubted their COVID-19 diagnosis despite a positive test result. Another user contrasted this with a supportive manager who allowed them time off to adopt a stray cat, highlighting the stark differences in managerial attitudes toward employee well-being.