Summarize Simplifying... In short The annual Diwali celebration at Canada's Parliament Hill has been canceled, sparking criticism from the Indo-Canadian community.

The Office of Indian Festivals in Canada (OFIC) has demanded an apology, calling the cancellation an "insensitive and discriminatory act" that makes them feel like outsiders.

The Hindu Canadian community, a significant part of the multicultural country, has also expressed disappointment over the decision. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indo-Canadian community outraged over cancelation

Diwali event at Canada's Parliament Hill canceled amid India row

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm Oct 30, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The annual Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill, hosted by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), has been suddenly canceled by Pierre Poilievre's office, Canada's Leader of the Opposition. The move comes as diplomatic tensions between Canada and India continue to rise over allegations against Indian diplomats in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indo-Canadian community said they were outraged over this cancellation, feeling betrayed and singled out.

Community reaction

OFIC expresses disappointment over Diwali event cancelation

"The sudden withdrawal of political leaders from this event...has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out," Shiv Bhasker, President of OFIC, said. He slammed Canadian leaders for skipping the cultural event at such a delicate time, implying it sent a message that Indo-Canadians are seen as outsiders. For the past 23 years, the festival had brought together people from various communities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs.

Apology sought

OFIC demands apology for 'insensitive and discriminatory act'

The OFIC has sought an apology from Poilievre's office for what they deem an "insensitive and discriminatory act." Bhasker stressed that Indo-Canadians are proud citizens with identities deeply rooted in Canada, irrespective of political disputes. He raised concerns over systemic racism and discrimination in Canada, adding that the cancelation highlights existing biases.

Community criticism

Hindu Canadian community criticizes Poilievre's decision

The Hindu Canadian community has also condemned Poilievre's decision, claiming it made them look like "outsiders" in a multicultural country. "This is not just about a cancelled Diwali event or an event where the politicians renege on their commitment to attend; it is about a much deeper and insidious problem." "The letter represents the collective voice of the Indo-Canadian community, especially Hindu Canadians of 850,000 strong, a community that is educated, prosperous, law-abiding, and family-oriented," the OFIC letter read.